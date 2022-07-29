ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

