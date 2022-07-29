NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 179.8% in July

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,100 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the June 30th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $1.98 on Friday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

