NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.27.
NU Price Performance
NYSE NU opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
Institutional Trading of NU
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.