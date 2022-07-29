NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.27.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.