Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $529.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $488.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $454.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

