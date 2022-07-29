Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 4.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $350,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NOC traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day moving average is $441.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.