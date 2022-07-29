Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $157,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.73.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.9 %

NOC stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.