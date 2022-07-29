NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.