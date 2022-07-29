NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PEP stock opened at $173.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

