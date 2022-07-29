North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,677. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $333.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

