NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €19.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NORMA Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NOEJ opened at €17.30 ($17.65) on Monday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €17.06 ($17.41) and a 52 week high of €45.64 ($46.57). The firm has a market cap of $551.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

