Norfolk Southern Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the railroad operator on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $249.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $255.24. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

