Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 1,072 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 73.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,293 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 70,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,849. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

