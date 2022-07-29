Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.77. 10,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.