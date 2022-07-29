Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.