Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $529,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,470. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

