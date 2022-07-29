Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,586,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.83. 45,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,517. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

