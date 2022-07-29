NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $356.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.00.
NICE Price Performance
NICE stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
