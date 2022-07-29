NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $356.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.00.

NICE stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

