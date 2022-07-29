Next Level Private LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

