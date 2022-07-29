Next Level Private LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.