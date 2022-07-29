Next Level Private LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

