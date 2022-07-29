Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.83

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.83 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.34). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 2,483 shares.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.13.

Newmark Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.