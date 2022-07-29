Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Newcrest Mining Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NCMGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 204,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.