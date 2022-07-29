New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,428 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $135,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

