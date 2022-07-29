New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $184,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

