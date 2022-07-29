New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $129.06 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Illumina worth $129,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
