New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,608,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after buying an additional 18,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 14,171,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,254,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

