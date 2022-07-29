NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given “Maintains” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.87 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.76.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $284,926. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

