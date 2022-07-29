Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $393,202.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 77,986,925 coins and its circulating supply is 62,475,123 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

