National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $14.59 on Friday, reaching $674.57. 4,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,073. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

