National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 160.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $68,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 602,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.32. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

