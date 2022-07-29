National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 268,113 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.33% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $506,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.60. 14,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

