National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,735 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $98,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 15,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

