National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $118,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $50.80. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,872. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

