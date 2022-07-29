National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 735,297 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,297 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.59% of TELUS worth $212,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 21,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,700. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TU. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

