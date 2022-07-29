Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 129.4% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.