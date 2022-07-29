Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 129.4% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS NANX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanophase Technologies (NANX)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.