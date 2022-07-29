mStable USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.76 million and $81,201.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,012.54 or 1.00003718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00045162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028979 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

