Morgan Stanley Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $115.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $82,501,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.