Morgan Stanley Cuts PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target to $19.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 319.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 40.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.