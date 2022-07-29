Morgan Stanley Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $732.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $773.00 to $732.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $824.59.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $711.31 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

