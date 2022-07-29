Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

