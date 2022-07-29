Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 2,934,976 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,934,976 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Infosys were worth $51,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 78,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

