Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 249,041 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,041 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:GLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

