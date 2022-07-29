Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 60,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $76,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NVS traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $86.05. 39,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

