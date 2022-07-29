Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 365 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 216,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

