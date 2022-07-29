Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 690.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,956 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.40% of Patria Investments worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 348,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,181. The firm has a market cap of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

