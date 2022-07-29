Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 224,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. 44,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

