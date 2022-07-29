Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 55.7% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

