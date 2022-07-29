Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.50).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 172.72 ($2.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.95. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.74.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.