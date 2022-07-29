MIR COIN (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $33,271.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

