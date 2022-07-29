MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Stock Price Down 2%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 1,872,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,351,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price objective on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a market cap of £27.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, insider Roby Zomer acquired 819,672 shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,196.72 ($9,875.57).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.

